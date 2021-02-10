Feb. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 421 positive results with 43 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, DHHS announced 421 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.5%. Today’s results include 234 people who tested positive by PCR test and 187 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,170 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 62 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (118), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (75), Grafton (31), Merrimack (30), Strafford (24), Belknap (16), Cheshire (13), Sullivan (8), Coos (5), and Carroll (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (43) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 159 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 68,918 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 68,918 Recovered 64,639 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,109 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,170 Current Hospitalizations 159 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 610,420 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,881 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,635 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 287

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 2/9/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Applewood Rehabilitation Center 18 17 0 0 Birch Hill 3 13 0 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living 13 9 0 3 Carroll County Department of Corrections 3 10 0 0 Country Village Center 47 20 0 12 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 69 36 0 10 Edgewood Center Portsmouth 30 21 0 1 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 114 54 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 100 64 0 13 Keene Center 60 21 0 10 Langdon Place of Exeter 14 4 0 2 Langdon Place of Nashua 19 18 0 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living 15 16 0 3 Merrimack County Nursing Home 45 49 0 8 NH Correctional Facility for Women 26 11 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 264 75 0 1 Riverside Rest Home 95 79 0 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 34 15 0 2 Strafford County Jail 127 14 0 0 Sullivan County Department of Corrections 33 8 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 95 34 0 3 Summerhill Assisted Living 14 13 0 2 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 21 17 0 3

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 183 821 846 665 543 584 64 529 LabCorp 1,451 1,338 1,030 1,062 930 533 1,058 1,057 Quest Diagnostics 612 760 912 787 697 602 299 667 Mako Medical 250 457 220 162 188 142 2 203 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 452 319 449 511 354 70 241 342 NorDX Laboratory 780 313 620 378 147 120 102 351 Broad Institute 6,054 1,341 4,435 4,729 2,788 629 1,768 3,106 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 437 326 452 688 315 224 315 394 Other Laboratory* 280 243 435 504 392 196 129 311 University of New Hampshire** 2,196 3,710 4,575 2,664 3,783 126 4,048 3,015 Total 12,695 9,628 13,974 12,150 10,137 3,226 8,026 9,977 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 Daily Average LabCorp 1 30 16 25 13 1 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 20 19 17 28 22 6 3 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 7 8 4 2 0 3 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 0 6 6 16 6 0 6 6 Total 23 62 48 73 43 7 12 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.