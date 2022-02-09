Feb. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 786 positive results with 73 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, DHHS announced 786 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 8. Today’s results include 523 people who tested positive by PCR test and 263 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 200 new cases from Friday, January 21 (10 by PCR and 190 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,353; an additional 89 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (48 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,428; an additional 39 new cases from Sunday, January 23 (28 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,021; an additional 81 new cases from Monday, January 24 (66 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,017; an additional 15 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (1 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,065; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,998; an additional 7 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,058; an additional 2 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,624; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 488; an additional 5 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,055; an additional 2 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 873; and an additional 6 new cases from Monday, February 7 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 313.Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 5,818 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four hundred and thirty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (213), Merrimack (162), Strafford (154), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (152), Cheshire (113), Grafton (76), Sullivan (42), Belknap (41), Carroll (29), and Coos (27) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (73) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and twenty new cases.

DHHS has also announced 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 181 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 285,863 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 9, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 285,863 Recovered 277,761 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,284 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,818 Current Hospitalizations 181

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 2/9/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Arbors at Bedford 15 6 0 0 All American Assisted Living 8 6 0 0 Bedford Hills Center 19 31 0 0 Belknap County Nursing Home 12 8 0 0 Bellamy and Watson Fields Assisted Living Facilities 12 0 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 2 13 0 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections 26 6 0 0 Cedar Healthcare Center 45 44 0 4 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont 11 28 0 2 Coos County Department of Corrections 9 4 0 0 Coos County Nursing Home 17 27 0 0 Cornerstone at Hampton 42 11 0 0 Country Village 8 16 0 0 The Courville at Manchester 34 39 0 6 Courville at Nashua 8 9 0 1 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 22 10 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 27 32 0 1 Elm Wood Center 28 15 0 0 Epsom Health Center 25 34 0 1 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 3 5 0 3 Fairview Senior Living Facility 23 23 0 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 279 39 0 0 Grafton County Nursing Home 3 18 0 0 Granite Ledges of Concord 3 4 0 0 Hackett Hill Center 32 30 0 0 Hanover Hill Healthcare Center 15 11 0 0 Harris Hill Center 13 23 0 2 Havenwood Heritage Heights 9 42 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 246 18 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 38 31 0 1 Keene Center 8 27 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 50 44 0 0 Lafayette Center 17 11 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 31 29 0 1 Merrimack County Department of Corrections 24 1 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 6 12 0 0 The Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility 13 10 0 0 Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center 22 40 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 40 59 0 0 NH State Prison – Women’s 18 7 0 0 NH Veterans Home 14 11 0 0 Oceanside Center 23 31 0 0 Partridge House Genesis 8 7 0 0 Pheasantwood Center 14 5 0 1 Pine Rock Manor Senior Living 14 2 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 48 15 0 0 The Residence at Salem Woods 11 22 0 0 Ridgewood Center 39 43 0 0 Riverglen House 2 7 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 8 18 0 0 Riverwoods At Exeter 6 49 0 0 Rochester Manor 16 21 0 2 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 95 38 0 0 Salem Haven 32 33 0 6 Sartwell Place Assisted Living 6 0 0 0 Spring Village Assisted Living 19 10 0 0 St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing 13 10 0 1 Strafford County Jail 76 30 0 0 Sullivan County Health Care 26 19 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 17 22 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 3 10 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (1/25/2022) 1 4 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Cheshire County Department of Corrections (10/13/2021) 12 0 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville at Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crestwood Center Milford (2/2/2022) 3 14 0 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 9 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (2/2/2022) 22 22 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (2/8/2022) 11 7 1 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Harvest Hill Assisted Living (12/23/2021) 34 6 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/3/2022) 33 11 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (12/22/2021) 24 18 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (1/28/2022) 4 7 0 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/7/2022) 3 8 0 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility (1/25/2022) 20 1 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (2/4/2022) 19 28 1 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home (1/28/2022) 38 17 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare (12/16/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (9/27/2021) 11 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rochester Manor (1/12/2022) 8 7 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 Rosewood Manor Assisted Living (1/13/2022) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/12/2022) 3 2 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summercrest Senior Living 13 5 0 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Wheelock Terrace (12/28/2021) 4 1 0 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (1/3/2022) 7 17 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.