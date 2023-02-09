Feb 9-12 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

FEBRUARY 9, 2023

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9th

Jud Caswell / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Alli Beaudry, Paul Nelson, Kevin Horan / Currier – Art After Work (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Deviant Music / The Bar (Hudson) / 7pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Ed Chenoweth / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

David Corson / Sawbelly Brewing (Exeter) / 5pm

Dusty Gray / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Laura Lee / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 6pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Decatur Creek / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

The Drift / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Gorilla Gang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Falsely Accused / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

Doug Farrell / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Ariel Strasser / Two Villages Art Society (Hopkinton) / 4pm

Justin Jordan / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Michael McArthur / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Henry LaLiberte / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Hank Osborne / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th

David Newsam / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9th

DRUMLine LIVE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high-octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. We’re back with a BRAND NEW show for the entire family and we promise… you will be on your feet by Halftime!! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE LAUGH ATTIC / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm-12am

Are you an aspiring comedian? Head upstairs at the Strange Brew Tavern and try out your new material at this weekly Open Mic Comedy Night. www.strangebrewtavern.net

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

DAN CROHN & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Dan Crohn has been performing stand up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Dan was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing and has recently appeared on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV and Laughs on Fox. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LONESTAR with APRIL CUSHMAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Not every musician has the opportunity to revisit and even potentially improve upon their biggest hits. But on the forthcoming TEN to 1 record, the award-winning band Lonestar is taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs. This streak started in 1996 with the band’s second single, the rock-edged “No News,” and continued with the following year’s “Come Cryin’ to Me” and “Everything’s Changed.” The band’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits (including the beloved global smash “Amazed”) and established Lonestar as music’s preeminent pop-country band—a status they’d maintain through the 2000s and beyond. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE BEST OF ABBA feat. DANCING DREAM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden that ruled the music world in the 70′ and it still holds the title of one of the best pop groups in the world ever. Dancing Dream from New York City pays the tribute to the legendary Swedish group honoring their legacy. Every show electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits “Mamma Mia”, “Dancing Queen”, “Take a Chance”, “Fernando”, and many more. The New York City-based touring tribute act was founded by two European singers in 2009 in hopes of transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

TED HERBERT MUSIC SCHOOL – STUDENT RECITAL / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 10am

Enjoy great music from Ted Herbert Music School students of all ages. All are welcome to attend our recitals. No tickets – Free Event – Open to the public. www.tedherbert.com or (603)669-7469

VALENTINE’S SOIRÉE – DINNER & DANCING / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 7:00pm

Enjoy your favorite pop love songs performed live as jazzy covers by KTO Band while you dine on a delicious 3-course dinner with your partner. The dance floor with be open for when the music moves you! You’ll love vocalist Katie O’Brien’s renditions of Adele, Alicia Keys, Natalie Cole, Beyoncé and other date night classics! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898.

FRANK SANTOS – THE R RATED HYPNOTIST/COMEDIAN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! Frank has been performing at theaters, casino, colleges and for major corporations for over 16 years. This is a great show to bring the whole gang to. Perfect for Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DAMN THE TORPEDOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Mesmerizing audiences since 2007, DAMN THE TORPEDOES offer a complete Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience. Whether performing note-for-note renditions of the studio recordings or engaging the audience with actual live versions of TPATH’s performances, patrons and venues can be assured that DTT delivers the “AWE” factor EVERY TIME. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th

THE WORLD WAS YOURS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through February 19th

A play by William Ivers. The coveted Eadburg Art Endowment is about to be awarded to one of three finalists who have three very different artistic visions. Prof. Adley Schwartz has traditional views, Z-Jones believes art is rebellion, while Joy wants her art to scream didactic societal messages. All three find themselves in a museum waiting room while the board makes their final decision. Their divergent views escalate when they realize the lucrative grant will come with demands that may compromise their artistic and moral values. Looking on (and bickering) from the ether are none other than Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, and Bob Ross. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

UPCOMING EVENTS:

CRASH TEST DUMMIES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / February 16th at 8pm

Full Speed Ahead in 2023! In 2018, 25 years after the release of their multi-Grammy nominated hit album “God Shuffled His Feet”, The Crash Test Dummies hit the road for the first time in 20 years with an Anniversary Tour that spanned North America. The overwhelming reception led to a 30th Anniversary Tour in 2022 for their debut release “The Ghosts That Haunt Me” that touched down in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Canada. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

LEADING LADIES / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / February 17-19

A Comedy/Farce by Ken Ludwig. In this hilarious comedy by the author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo”, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there’s a wide world out there, but it’s not until she meets “Maxine and Stephanie” that she finally gets a taste of it. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

HITS! THE MUSICAL with DIONNE WARWICK / Capitol Center (Concord) / March 1 at 7:30pm

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical – 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Hero,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Singing In The Rain,” and nearly 80 more of America’s most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family. Hits! The Musical is for individuals of all ages and will leave you dancing in the aisles. Don’t miss America’s next great musical!

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!