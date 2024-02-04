Feb. 8: Slam Free or Die poetry and open mic night at Stark Brewing featuring Amanda Shea

MANCHESTER, NH – Slam Free Or Die – Poetry Open Mic & Slam continues its popular open mic poetry series at Stark Brewing Company on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

This week, there will be an open mic followed by a feature by Amanda Shea . There is a $3-$5 sliding scale cover and this is an all-ages show.

About the Feature:

Amanda Shea is the 2022 Boston Music Awards Spoken Word Artist of the Year. Shea is an artist, performer, educator, artivist, co-founder, publicist, host, and curator. She has hosted and produced numerous intergenerational poetry/hip hop events as well as performed at festivals; including Boston Calling, BAMSFest (Boston Art & Music Soul Festival), and the Jos Literary Festival in Nigeria. Her work can be found in the Museum of Fine Arts, The Boston Globe, TEDX, TEDXRoxbury, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC News, and much more. Shea will be releasing her first book, “Pieces of Shea” and her first EP titled, “God, Again” in the Fall of 2023. Amanda’s work examines her personal life experiences, social justice issues, and healing through trauma utilizing art as the tool.

About Slam Free Or Die – Poetry Open Mic & Slam:

Slam Free Or Die @ Stark Brewing Company is a series of open mic nights for poets and spoken-word artists every Thursday night in Manchester.

There is an open mic every week and poetry slams are also held several times a month. Doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with open mic beginning at 8 p.m.. Featured poets and slams follow the open mic.

Come and enjoy the delicious food and beverages at Stark Brewing Company. There is a $3-$5 sliding scale cover charge. This is an all-ages show in a private function room. For more information contact SlamFreeorDie@gmail.com or call 603-858-3286.

Stark Brewing Company is located on the riverfront next to Arms Park at 500 N. Commercial Street in Manchester. There is plenty of free parking at the rear of the building (facing the river) and you can feel free to use the entrance on that side.