Feb. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 307 positive results with 20 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, DHHS announced 307 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 7. Today’s results include 92 people who tested positive by PCR test and 215 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 106 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (7 by PCR and 99 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,983; an additional 18 new cases from Friday, January 21 (10 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,153; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (5 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,339; an additional 7 new cases from Sunday, January 23 (7 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 982; an additional 16 new cases from Monday, January 24 (6 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 936; an additional 2 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,050; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, January 26 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,993; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,051; an additional 1 new case from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 485; and an additional 1 new case from Friday, February 4 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,145.Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 5,284 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 214 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (80), Rockingham (78), Merrimack (50), Belknap (43), Strafford (33), Grafton (31), Carroll (23), Cheshire (18), Sullivan (14), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (21) and Manchester (20). The county of residence is being determined for 50 new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 185 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 284,567 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated February 8, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 284,567 Recovered 277,013 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,270 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,284 Current Hospitalizations 185

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Jan 3rd 2022 Male Hillsborough 70-79 Week of Jan 10th, 2022 Male Hillsborough 80+ Week of Jan 10th, 2022 Male Rockingham 60-69

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.