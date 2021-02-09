Feb. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 121 positive results with 17 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 8, 2021, DHHS announced 121 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.4%. Today’s results include 82 people who tested positive by PCR test and 39 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,245 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/7: 121 new cases

Test results from several testing labs were not available for today’s update and will be included in tomorrow’s update. Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventeen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 38% being female and 62% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (23), Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Grafton (6), Merrimack (6), Carroll (5), Belknap (4), Cheshire (4), Sullivan (4), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 179 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 68,499 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 68,499 Recovered 64,148 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,106 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,245 Current Hospitalizations 179 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 608,844 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,844 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,618 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 33

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 18 183 821 846 665 543 0 439 LabCorp 749 1,451 1,338 1,030 1,059 821 0 921 Quest Diagnostics 240 613 760 912 787 620 75 572 Mako Medical 2 250 457 220 162 188 140 203 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 288 456 319 449 511 354 0 340 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 264 436 325 452 688 290 61 359 Other Laboratory* 1,510 7,098 1,880 5,457 5,569 3,201 94 3,544 University of New Hampshire** 4,715 2,196 3,710 4,575 2,664 3,783 126 3,110 Total 7,786 12,683 9,610 13,941 12,105 9,800 496 9,489 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 Daily Average LabCorp 0 1 30 16 25 2 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 9 20 19 17 28 19 0 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 2 7 8 4 2 0 4 Other Laboratory* 11 0 6 8 16 6 0 7 Total 28 23 62 48 73 29 0 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.