Feb. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 779 positive results with 169 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 7, 2022, DHHS announced 779 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, February 6. Today’s results include 696 people who tested positive by PCR test and 83 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 1,144 cases from Friday, February 4 (876 by PCR and 268 by antigen test); and 121 cases from Saturday, February 5 (98 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 248 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (8 by PCR and 240 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,367; an additional 196 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (11 by PCR and 185 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,877; an additional 160 new cases from Friday, January 21 (48 by PCR and 112 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,135; an additional 10 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (8 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,334; an additional 15 new cases from Monday, January 24 (6 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 920; an additional 3 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,048; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,992; an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,047; an additional 4 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,625; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, January 29 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,188; an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 488; an additional 29 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 484; an additional 10 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (0 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,050; an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (1 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 871; and an additional 55 new cases from Thursday, February 3 (3 by PCR and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,182. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,277 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nine hundred and ninety-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (481), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (357), Strafford (335), Merrimack (253), Cheshire (218), Grafton (203), Sullivan (113), Belknap (89), Carroll (81), and Coos (71) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (170) and Manchester (169). The county of residence is being determined for 250 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 206 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 284,180 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 7, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 284,180 Recovered 275,643 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,260 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,277 Current Hospitalizations 206

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.