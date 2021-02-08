Feb. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 362 positive results with 38 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, February 7, 2021, DHHS announced 362 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7%. Today’s results include 249 people who tested positive by PCR test and 113 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,661 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 49 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (79), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (60), Strafford (46), Merrimack (29), Grafton (23), Cheshire (14), Sullivan (12), Belknap (11), Carroll (8), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (38) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 186 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 68,379 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 68,379 Recovered 63,614 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,104 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,661 Current Hospitalizations 186 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 608,761 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,844 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 45

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/31 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 331 18 183 821 846 665 543 487 LabCorp 455 749 1,451 1,338 1,030 1,060 821 986 Quest Diagnostics 698 240 612 760 912 787 620 661 Mako Medical 77 2 250 457 220 162 188 194 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 196 288 452 319 449 511 2 317 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 271 264 436 325 452 688 235 382 Other Laboratory* 1,756 1,509 7,098 1,880 5,456 5,566 3,160 3,775 University of New Hampshire** 1,479 4,715 2,196 3,710 4,575 2,663 3,783 3,303 Total 5,263 7,785 12,678 9,610 13,940 12,102 9,352 10,104 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/31 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 Daily Average LabCorp 3 0 1 30 16 25 2 11 Quest Diagnostics 5 9 20 19 17 28 19 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 8 2 7 8 4 0 4 Other Laboratory* 1 11 0 6 7 16 6 7 Total 9 28 23 62 48 73 27 39

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.