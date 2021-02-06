Feb. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 477 positive results with 39 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, February 6, 2021, DHHS announced 477 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.5%. Today’s results include 275 people who tested positive by PCR test and 202 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,021 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 75 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (143), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (68), Strafford (38), Merrimack (37), Belknap (27), Cheshire (20), Grafton (20), Sullivan (12), Carroll (7), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (39) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 68,061 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 68,061 Recovered 62,942 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,098 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,021 Current Hospitalizations 183 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 607,738 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,786 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 642

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/30 1/31 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 614 331 18 183 821 846 665 497 LabCorp 1,334 455 749 1,451 1,338 1,028 901 1,037 Quest Diagnostics 1,057 698 240 612 760 912 733 716 Mako Medical 110 77 2 250 457 220 162 183 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 511 196 288 452 319 449 511 389 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 308 271 263 435 324 451 649 386 Other Laboratory* 4,508 1,756 1,509 7,100 1,886 5,454 4,912 3,875 University of New Hampshire** 2,337 1,479 4,715 2,196 3,710 4,575 2,663 3,096 Total 10,779 5,263 7,784 12,679 9,615 13,935 11,196 10,179 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/30 1/31 2/01 2/02 2/03 2/04 2/05 Daily Average LabCorp 18 3 0 1 30 16 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 28 5 9 20 19 17 27 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 0 8 2 7 8 4 5 Other Laboratory* 10 1 11 0 6 7 6 6 Total 60 9 28 23 62 48 37 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.