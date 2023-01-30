Feb. 5: Peter Fleming Memorial Ski Race at McIntyre aims to raise $20K in support of Special Olympics athletes

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Special Olympics Ski & Snowboard Team is hosting the inaugural Peter J. Fleming Memorial Ski Race on Feb. 5 at McIntyre Ski Area!

Special Olympics New Hampshire downhill skiers and snowboarders are invited to participate in the event, organized in memory of Peter Fleming, who was a Special Olympics icon and for 40 years served his community as a leader, friend and skilled athlete. Peter died in April 2020 from an aggressive brain tumor. He left behind his loving family and countless friends who felt fortunate to have known him.

Whether you are a skier or just want to do some good for the community, your support will make a difference in the lives of many Granite Staters who rise to their individual challenges each and every day.

The fundraising goal is $20,000. Checks can be made out to Special Olympics NH, Attn. Peter Fleming Race, PO Box 3598, Concord, NH 03302 or donate online via this link.

For more information contact Holly Hamel, at hamels4588@comcast.net