Feb. 5-6: Black Health & Healing 24-Hour Virtual Summit

Friday, January 29, 2021

Black Health & Healing Virtual Summit, hosted by Queens Publis Library is free and open to all. The summit will spotlight top medical experts and entertainers who will discuss the most critical health topics around issues that matter most to communities of color, while helping to bridge knowledge and understanding gaps in our communities at large.

These virtual panels, lectures, and interactive workshops will leave you with the inspiration, support, skills and knowledge to make immediate health improvements! You don’t want to miss this.

Ready to activate your health and healing?
Roster of Speakers/Topics

You can select which sessions you’d like to attend by clicking here.

Speaker bios are linked below.

February 5, 2021

Summit Opening – 8 a.m.

Shauntee Burns-Simpson & Dennis M. Walcott

Take the LEEP: Breaking Barriers – 8:15 a.m.

Health Equity and the COVID-19 Vaccine – 9 a.m.

Raising Black Children – 10 a.m.

Dr. M. Joycelyn Elders

Stop the Stigma: Mental Health and the Black Community – 11 a.m.

Dr. Ebony Butler

This Moment: A Talk with Renee Montgomery – 12 p.m.

Renee Montgomery

Beauty Shop Talk – 1 p.m.

Shauntee Burns-Simpson, Christine Cruz, Scarlet Gborplay & Annette Roche

A Contemporary Civil Rights Discussion – 2 p.m.

Nicole Johnson & Nupol Kiazolu

Staying Connected to Stay Healthy: Implications of COVID-19 and Beyond – 3 p.m.

Dr. Thomas K.M. Cudjoe

Does Your Doctor Really Need to be Black? – 4 p.m.

Troy Johnson & Dr. Dina Strachan

Living with Radical Uncertainty – 5 p.m.

Dr. Shekinah Elmore

Diabetes: Health Equity Now – 6 p.m.

Tracey D. Brown

Barbershop Talk – 7 p.m.

Mike Delsoin, Dr. Torian Easterling, Wil Shelton & Dennis M. Walcott

Careers in Healthcare Panel – 8 p.m.

Atiya N. Butler, Dr. Julia Iyasere, Dr. Julius Johnson & Dr. Kasandra Scales

Friday Night Live: Building Health Equity Through the Transformative Power of Music – 9 p.m.

Doug E. Fresh, DJ Ralph McDaniels & Dr. Olajide Williams

Keynote – Race, Culture and Hip Hop – 11 p.m.

Chris Emdin & Amanda Seales

February 6, 2021

Music for the Soul – 12 a.m.

Shayshahn MacPherson

Racism Is a Public Health Issue: Young Health Professionals’ Perspectives – 1 a.m.

Malkijah Griffiths, Adetayo Oladele-Ajose & Ariana Pazmino, MS, RN

Speak Up and Speak Out for Black Health – 2 a.m.

Ashley Cornelius

I Can’t Sleep: Insights on Insomnia – 3 a.m.

Dr. Adey Tsegaye

Black Breastfeeding: A Public Health Issue – 4 a.m.

Nicole JeanBaptiste & Annelisa J. Purdie

Finding Accurate Health Info: How to use Medline Plus – 5 a.m.

Kelsa Bartley

The Truth About Postpartum – 6 a.m.

Jennie Joseph & Chanel Porchia-Albert

Representation in Research: All of Us Research Program – 7 a.m.

Kolbi W. Brown

Closing Remarks – 7:45 a.m.

Kelsa Bartley
