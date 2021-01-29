Feb. 5-6: Black Health & Healing 24-Hour Virtual Summit

Black Health & Healing Virtual Summit, hosted by Queens Publis Library is free and open to all. The summit will spotlight top medical experts and entertainers who will discuss the most critical health topics around issues that matter most to communities of color, while helping to bridge knowledge and understanding gaps in our communities at large.
These virtual panels, lectures, and interactive workshops will leave you with the inspiration, support, skills and knowledge to make immediate health improvements! You don’t want to miss this.
Ready to activate your health and healing?
⇒ Get Your Free Ticket Now
Roster of Speakers/Topics
You can select which sessions you’d like to attend by clicking here.
Speaker bios are linked below.
February 5, 2021
Summit Opening – 8 a.m.
Take the LEEP: Breaking Barriers – 8:15 a.m.
Health Equity and the COVID-19 Vaccine – 9 a.m.
Raising Black Children – 10 a.m.
Stop the Stigma: Mental Health and the Black Community – 11 a.m.
This Moment: A Talk with Renee Montgomery – 12 p.m.
Beauty Shop Talk – 1 p.m.
A Contemporary Civil Rights Discussion – 2 p.m.
Staying Connected to Stay Healthy: Implications of COVID-19 and Beyond – 3 p.m.
Does Your Doctor Really Need to be Black? – 4 p.m.
Living with Radical Uncertainty – 5 p.m.
Diabetes: Health Equity Now – 6 p.m.
Barbershop Talk – 7 p.m.
Careers in Healthcare Panel – 8 p.m.
Friday Night Live: Building Health Equity Through the Transformative Power of Music – 9 p.m.
Keynote – Race, Culture and Hip Hop – 11 p.m.
February 6, 2021
Music for the Soul – 12 a.m.
Racism Is a Public Health Issue: Young Health Professionals’ Perspectives – 1 a.m.
Speak Up and Speak Out for Black Health – 2 a.m.
I Can’t Sleep: Insights on Insomnia – 3 a.m.
Black Breastfeeding: A Public Health Issue – 4 a.m.
Finding Accurate Health Info: How to use Medline Plus – 5 a.m.
The Truth About Postpartum – 6 a.m.
Representation in Research: All of Us Research Program – 7 a.m.
Closing Remarks – 7:45 a.m.
