Feb 4: Science on Tap at Stark Brewing Co. explores forensics

MANCHESTER, NH — The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, Science on Tap continues its 7th season on February 4. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. The discussions are held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester, on the first Tuesday of each month from October through June (except March). Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but advanced sign up is available using Eventbrite. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

On February 4 the focus will be on forensics. Whether a person died thousands of years ago or recently, there are many mysteries and questions asked when their body is discovered. Join us to discuss the science and techniques used by anthropologists and criminologists. Discover how advances in forensics are helping to answer more questions than ever before. Joining us to discuss this topic are: Amy Michael, PhD., Biological Anthropologist & lecturer at UNH Durham, Trooper Mallory Littman, State of New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of State Police and Trooper Kevin L. Devlin, State of New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of State Police

Science on Tap is a program of the SEE Science Center in partnership with Stark Brewing Co.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford St., Manchester, NH 03101. SEE is open to the public on 7 days a week. M – F 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and S & S 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Admission is $9 per person ages 3 and up. For more information: 603-669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org Follow SEE and Science on Tap on Facebook.