Feb. 4: Late night at the Currier for a live State of the Union watch party with Bernie Sanders

MANCHESTER, NH — Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a response in real time to President Trump’s State of the Union speech from the Currier Museum Tuesday.

The public is invited to this ticketed event. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Sanders is expected to deliver his response at 10:30 p.m. before a live audience.

Although Trump’s speech writers were still reportedly busy working on putting together his remarks, an early outline was to be focused on what has been described as an “American Comeback” with the president outlining five policy points that were to include a “blue collar boom” around the president’s economic and trade policies; “promoting and supporting working families,” “lowering the cost of healthcare,” “safe and legal immigration,” and a rundown of foreign affairs-focused topics.

The Currier Museum of Art Auditorium is located at 150 Ash St., Manchester, NH 03104

For more details and ticket information contact info@berniesanders.com.

For more candidate action check our Election 2020: Candidates in NH This Week post, updated frequently.