Feb. 4: 39th Annual NH Farm, Forest and Garden Expo at the Doubletree Hilton

MANCHESTER, NH – The 39th Annual NH Farm, Forest & Garden Expo will take place Friday February 4, 2022, 9 a.m-7 p.m., and Saturday February 5, 2022, 9 a.m.-4 pm. at the DoubleTree Hotel, Downtown Manchester, 700 Elm St.

This in-person, family-friendly event, open to the public, features a variety of engaging exhibitors, educational workshops and demonstrations of interest to homeowners and industry members alike, live animals, children’s programs and activities, and a new Garden/Landscaping Skills Showcase area.

Admission includes everything at $10 per person; ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are available online now.

The New Hampshire Farm, Forest & Garden Exposition founding sponsors are the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, the NH Division of Forests & Lands and the NH Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food.

