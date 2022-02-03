Feb. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 840 positive results with 60 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 3, 2022, DHHS announced 840 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 2. Today’s results include 655 people who tested positive by PCR test and 185 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 140 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (2 by PCR and 138 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,523; an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (3 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,986; an additional 104 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (19 by PCR and 85 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,554; an additional 5 new cases from Friday, January 21 (1 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,933; an additional 6 new cases from Monday, January 24 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 892; an additional 2 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,041; an additional 4 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (2 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,986; an additional 11 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (5 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,042; an additional 12 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,615; an additional 5 new cases from Monday, January 31 (2 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 452; and an additional 97 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (83 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,032. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,312 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 407 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (230), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (170), Strafford (163), Merrimack (109), Cheshire (87), Grafton (85), Belknap (66), Sullivan (53), Carroll (35), and Coos (26) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (69) and Manchester (60). The county of residence is being determined for 90 new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 257 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 279,842 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 3, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 279,842 Recovered 268,291 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,239 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,312 Current Hospitalizations 257

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.