Feb. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 354 positive results with 35 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, DHHS announced 354 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7%. Today’s results include 199 people who tested positive by PCR test and 155 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,081 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/1: 78 new cases today, for an updated total of 369 cases

78 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 2/2: 276 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 54 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (83), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Merrimack (32), Strafford (32), Grafton (25), Belknap (14), Carroll (14), Sullivan (8), Coos (6), and Cheshire (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (35) and Nashua (29). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 207 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 66,721 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 66,721 Recovered 61,564 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,076 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,081 Current Hospitalizations 207 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 beolw) 602,471 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,631 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,231 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 887

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/01 2/02 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 902 1,047 728 614 331 17 183 546 LabCorp 1,480 1,739 1,137 1,334 455 748 1,304 1,171 Quest Diagnostics 807 1,068 845 1,057 698 240 563 754 Mako Medical 337 97 946 110 77 2 250 260 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 576 420 383 512 196 288 452 404 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 798 392 363 307 268 258 344 390 Other Laboratory* 4,754 4,319 5,540 4,500 1,755 1,484 6,303 4,094 University of New Hampshire** 2,254 2,520 2,380 2,336 1,478 4,715 2,195 2,554 Total 11,908 11,602 12,322 10,770 5,258 7,752 11,594 10,172 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/01 2/02 Daily Average LabCorp 20 12 17 18 3 0 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 33 24 37 28 5 9 18 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 6 10 4 0 8 2 6 Other Laboratory* 11 12 14 10 1 11 0 8 Total 76 54 78 60 9 28 20 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.