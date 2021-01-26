Feb. 3: Ask an Expert – Being Well Workshop on Joint Health and Nutrition

Post Sponsored by



Discover nutrition and joint health tips that will nurture your body and mind with this one-hour Greater Manchester Chamber workshop on Feb. 3 from 12-1 p.m. sponsored by HealthSource of Manchester, New England Nutrition Advisors, and Tufts Health Freedom Plan.

There is a direct connection between what you eat, your joint health, and how your body functions biomechanically. Join the Manchester Chamber for our first Being Well Workshop to learn how poor nutrition, sitting, and weak joint health can cause serious systemic physical and mental health issues.

We’ll have a live panel discussion with chiropractor Dr. Greer Clemens; Registered Dietitian; Courtney Eaton of New England Nutrition Advisors; and a previous patient-turned-clinic owner, Jeff Klaubert of HealthSource of Manchester.

You will be able to submit your questions in advance and interact with our panelists during and after this event!

Questions? Contact Heather Avila at heathera@mancheter-chamber.org