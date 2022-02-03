Feb. 3-6: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd

Jessye DeSilva / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joe Birch / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub (Milford) / 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Rose Kula / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dwayne Haggins / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Houston Bernard / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Jam Tomorrow / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

April Cushman / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3pm

Dave Zangri / Hill Bar & Grill – McIntyre Ski (Manchester) / 5pm

Tim Kierstead / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Money Kat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

One Big Soul / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6th

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

The Evocatives / Pats Peak (Henniker) / 5pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE FULL MONTY / January 28th through February 20th (mainstage)

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. While spying on their wives at a “Girls’ Night Out,” a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to “let it go.” With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must see.

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY featuring CONSTANTINE MAROULIS / February 3rd (mainstage)

Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey. Experience the rock ballads Faithfully & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It … and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at The Rex: JIM COLLITON / February 4th at 7:30pm

Jim is a confused middle-age man who can spin soccer games, school drop offs and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband. Jim’s every man life stories will bring down the house every time. Based out of Boston, venue all over the country have brought Jim in to provide funny, clean comedy.

MOONDANCE / February 10th at 7:30pm

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE / February 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

This deliriously funny new Jones Hope Wooten comedy is all about that four-letter word: L-O-V-E. Under a full moon on this unpredictable night of romance, these four rollicking tales take you on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and hilarious twists and turns; open your heart to romantic mayhem and come join the fun! By the time the evening is over and the moon works its magic, love will conquer all and your sides will ache from laughter! (This is no longer a dinner theatre performance.)

MANCHESTER’S MOST WANTED / February 17th (Millyard Museum – Manchester)

Get ready to meet some nefarious pre-Victorian villains when the Manchester Historic Association and the Majestic Theatre team up for an interactive night of high crimes, misdemeanors and mischief at the Millyard Museum. Meet Manchester’s Ten Most Wanted, as depicted on a poster from the U.S. Post Office in the Queen City, circa 1896, and enjoy cocktails, food, fun and the odd felony. Among the characters in this rogue’s gallery? Consider Michael Sherlock, a.k.a. “The Gentleman Burglar of Stockbridge,” the British bigamist known as James Canham Read and the “Knock-Out Mollies,” Nellie Brown and Georgie Adams, whose M.O. included knock-out drugs in the beers of their victims, clearing the way for them to empty their hotel rooms of all of their valuables. Tickets at www.manchesterhistoric.org

LOVE SONGS – A MUSICAL / February 25-27 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Love Songs is a truly extraordinary musical theatre experience, the return of romance to the stage! Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan’s glorious work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples. Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy’s ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out? Love Songs is timeless in its appeal. Let there be harmony evermore!

FEATURED EVENTS:

POETRY AND MUSIC: Rob Azevedo / The Bookery (Manchester) / February 3rd at 6pm

Rob Azevedo will read from his book of poetry – “Don’t Order the Calamari” – and musicians Becca Myari and Todd Hearon. Free admission, but register at www.bookerymht.com

THEATRE: Disney’s The Lion King Jr. / Amato Center (Milford) / February 4-6

Presented by a cast of 50 kids/teens from The Riverbend Youth Company. Based on the 1994 Disney animated film, It features classic numbers like “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” Visit www.amatocenter.org or call 603-672-1002

FOR THE KIDS: Storytime & Magic / February 5th at 11:30am

The event will feature a reading of Tomie dePaola’s “Strega Nona’s Magic Lessons” and then a magic show from DaSean “Magicman” Greene. Free admission, but register at www.bookerymht.com

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Comedian Jimmy Dunn / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / February 3rd at 6:30pm

Stephanie Peters / Chunky’s (Manchester) / February 5th at 8:30pm

Mark Riley / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) February 5th at 8:30pm

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).