Feb. 29 at Diz’s: Eat, drink and support Big Brothers Big Sisters NH from 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 Members First Credit Union Community, Events 0
Sunday, February 25, 2024 Members First Credit Union Community, Events 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

2.24 MFCU Illuminating fb

MANCHESTER, NH – Come out on Feb. 29 to a fundraiser at Diz’s Café – Dinner & Drinks To Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire!

Each month, Members First Credit Union turns the spotlight on one of New Hampshire’s amazing nonprofits through our Illuminating Change initiative. During February 2024, that nonprofit has been Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire.

You are invited to join us on from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 29 at Diz’s Café, located at 860 Elm Street in Manchester, for a fun night of dinner and drinks. 10% of the proceeds will go to BBBSNH.

Reserve your table by calling 603-606-2532 or at dizscafe.com. We hope to see you there!

 

About this Author

Members First Credit Union

Since 1949, Members First Credit Union has been a trusted financial resource in Manchester, Bedford and surrounding communities. We get to know our members so we can recommend the right solutions to help them reach their goals. In other words: we’re small enough to make a big difference. As a full-service financial institution, we offer the products and services our members need, whether for themselves, their family or business. And because we’re not for profit, earnings go back to our members, so they can save and borrow at reasonable rates. Membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in New Hampshire.

PhoneEmailWebsite

See all of this author's posts