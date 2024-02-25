Feb. 29 at Diz’s: Eat, drink and support Big Brothers Big Sisters NH from 4-7 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – Come out on Feb. 29 to a fundraiser at Diz’s Café – Dinner & Drinks To Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire!

Each month, Members First Credit Union turns the spotlight on one of New Hampshire’s amazing nonprofits through our Illuminating Change initiative. During February 2024, that nonprofit has been Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire.

You are invited to join us on from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 29 at Diz’s Café, located at 860 Elm Street in Manchester, for a fun night of dinner and drinks. 10% of the proceeds will go to BBBSNH.

Reserve your table by calling 603-606-2532 or at dizscafe.com. We hope to see you there!