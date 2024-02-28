Feb. 28 Pizza Madness Tournament Update

Hello Manchester!
Welcome to Day Four of the first elimination round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament – here are the scores so far.
To vote on any of the contests, click on the links below. Voting will be closed sometime on either Thursday, Feb. 29 or Friday, March 1.
You can vote as many times as you’d like, but each participating restaurant may only get up to 100 anonymous votes. After that, anonymous votes will not be counted.
Please note that all scores here are preliminary as anonymous disqualified votes will only be checked at the end of the round.
If there are any ties, the cost of a cheese pizza will be the tie-breaking factor – whoever’s cheese pizza costs the least on the final day of the round breaks the tie. For example, if Restaurant A and Restaurant B both got 50 votes, but Restaurant A has a cheese pizza that costs $9 and Restaurant B’s pie costs $10, Restaurant A moves on.
If their cheese pizzas cost the same, they both move on to the next round.
A map of all the contestants can be found here.
North Region
(#1) Chelby’s: 364 vs. (#16) Pizza Bella – Bedford: 64
(#2) Pizza by Rocco: 91 vs. (#15) Papa John’s – South Willow: 6
(#3) Souvlaki: 103 vs. (#14) Domino’s – Pinardville: 5
(#4) Sal’s Pizza: 47 vs. (#13) Amory Street House of Pizza: 7
(#5) Market Basket – Hooksett: 29 vs. (#12) Hannaford – John E. Devine Drive: 14
(#6) Simon’s Pizza and Roast Beef: 15 vs. (#11) Pizza Market: 19
(#7) Yianni’s Pizza: 15 vs. (#10) South Side Tavern: 8
(#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett: 43 vs. (#9) Golden Acres Pizza Market: 30
South Region
(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria: 143 vs. (#16) Chuck E. Cheese: 27
(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria: 90 vs. (#15) Charlie’s: 15
(#3) Crown Tavern: 53 vs. (#14) Common Man in the Millyard: 27
(#4) Shopper’s Pub + Eatery: 150 vs. (#13) Salona’s: 69
(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 83 vs. (#12) Sbarro: 61
(#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive: 174 vs. (#11) Hannaford – Hanover Street: 0
(#7) Market Basket – Elm Street: 14 vs. (#10) Fratello’s: 24
(#8) Pizza 911: 48 vs. (#9) Pizza Man Bar and Grill – Hooksett: 21
East Region
(#1) Fotia’s: 183 vs. (#16) Dave and Buster’s: 5
(#2) Pindo’s: 166 vs. (#15) Pizza Hut: 4
(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth: 29 vs. (#14) Rounders: 6
(#4) Pizza Express: 10 vs. (#13) Margarita’s/Cancun Pizza: 11
(#5) Venice Old Style Pizza: 34 vs. (#12) Domino’s – Beech Street: 6
(#6) Puritan Backroom: 35 vs. (#11) Domino’s – Lowell Street: 8
(#7) Moe Joe’s: 15 vs. (#10) Domino’s – Amory Street: 11
(#8) Golden Corral: 1 vs. (#9) Little Caesars: 10
West Region
(#1) Deadproof: 758 vs. (#16) Elite Pizza: 340
(#2) Vintage Pizza: 108 vs. (#15) Grand Slam Pizza 2 – South Main Street: 1
(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub: 39 vs. (#14) Hannaford – Bicentennial Drive: 1
(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza: 24 vs. (#13) Tropical Food to Go: 1
(#5) Rizza’s Pizza:14 vs. (#12) Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza: 17
(#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli: 31 vs. (#11) Georgio’s Ristorante and Bar: 8
(#7) Olympus Pizza: 12 vs. (#10) Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria: 20
(#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria: 36 vs. (#9) Pappy’s Pizza and Subs:25