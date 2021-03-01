Feb. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 270 positive results with 24 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, February 28, 2021, DHHS announced 270 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.2%. Today’s results include 210 people who tested positive by PCR test and 60 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,532 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/27: 270 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 45 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (68), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (40), Grafton (31), Cheshire (25), Strafford (21), Merrimack (14), Belknap (8), Carroll (6), Sullivan (6), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of them have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

There are currently 87 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,424 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 75,424 Recovered 71,722 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,170 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,532 Current Hospitalizations 87 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 629,689 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,687 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 21

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 220 3 313 726 1,004 261 335 409 LabCorp 565 309 753 574 489 492 331 502 Quest Diagnostics 442 326 466 694 621 583 439 510 Mako Medical 0 87 279 310 629 98 118 217 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 186 314 434 359 398 458 372 360 NorDX Laboratory 167 52 612 452 462 276 138 308 Broad Institute 699 1,240 4,548 3,689 2,315 5,358 3,918 3,110 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 270 378 524 677 401 426 263 420 Other Laboratory* 217 317 340 607 618 310 200 373 University of New Hampshire** 70 3,830 4,348 3,478 4,050 3,706 2,291 3,110 Total 2,836 6,856 12,617 11,566 10,987 11,968 8,405 9,319 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 Daily Average LabCorp 5 0 25 22 7 10 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 0 7 12 20 22 20 18 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 10 4 5 7 1 2 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 0 6 1 5 13 11 0 5 Total 5 23 43 53 49 43 20 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas