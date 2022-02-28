Feb. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 194 positive results with 23 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 28, 2022, DHHS announced 194 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, February 27. Today’s results include 184 people who tested positive by PCR test and 10 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 148 cases from Friday, February 25 (123 by PCR and 25 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 31 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (19 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 299; an additional 32 new cases from Wednesday, February 16 (14 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 130; an additional 25 new cases from Thursday, February 17 (18 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 882; an additional 43 new cases from Friday, February 18 (28 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 485; an additional 6 new cases from Saturday, February 19 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 40; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, February 20 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 3; an additional 17 new cases from Monday, February 21 (9 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 17; an additional 17 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (11 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 330; an additional 26 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (18 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 734; and an additional 19 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (14 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 548. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,467 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (120), Strafford (97), Grafton (56), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (56), Merrimack (40), Cheshire (30), Carroll (25), Sullivan (20), Belknap (18), and Coos (16) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (25) and Manchester (23). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 92 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 298,362 cases diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 298,362 Recovered 294,518 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,377 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,467 Current Hospitalizations 92

