Feb. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 287 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 3 deaths reports

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, February 27, 2021, DHHS announced 287 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 205 people who tested positive by PCR test and 82 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,672 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/26: 287 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (67), Strafford (43), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Grafton (36), Merrimack (15), Cheshire (14), Belknap (9), Sullivan (7), Carroll (5), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 93 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,166 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 75,166 Recovered 71,324 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,170 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,672 Current Hospitalizations 93 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 629,326 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,668 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 267

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 476 220 3 313 726 1,004 0 392 LabCorp 390 565 309 753 574 489 492 510 Quest Diagnostics 671 442 326 465 694 621 535 536 Mako Medical 283 0 87 279 310 629 98 241 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 374 186 314 434 359 398 458 360 NorDX Laboratory 257 167 52 612 452 462 276 325 Broad Institute 4,157 699 1,240 4,548 3,689 2,315 4,876 3,075 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 357 270 378 525 676 401 388 428 Other Laboratory* 308 219 313 333 588 586 252 371 University of New Hampshire** 2,408 70 3,831 4,348 3,478 4,050 3,706 3,127 Total 9,681 2,838 6,853 12,610 11,546 10,955 11,081 9,366 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 Daily Average LabCorp 11 5 0 25 22 7 10 11 Quest Diagnostics 20 0 7 12 20 22 20 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 0 10 4 5 7 1 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 Other Laboratory* 2 0 6 1 5 13 10 5 Total 37 5 23 43 53 49 42 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.