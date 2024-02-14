Feb. 27: Manchester Arts Commission town hall at the library

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Arts Commission will host a Town Hall on February 27, 2024, from 6-7 p.m. at the Manchester City Library (405 Pine St Manchester, NH) in the Winchell Room. 

Join us for a community discussion centered around the arts in Manchester. During this Town Hall, we encourage participants to come and share their ideas for the Manchester Arts Commission. 

All Manchester residents are welcome to attend to help shape the future of the arts. Link to Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1QAc76DeU

 

