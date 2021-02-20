Feb. 26 and March 12: Drop-In Salsa Dancing Lessons at the Downtown YMCA

We are so excited for our new drop-in Salsa Dancing Program at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester taught by Kristal S. Kristal.

Raised in Southern California, Kristal has traveled all over the world to teach and perform the Salsa & Bachata for 13+ years. After moving to Manchester in 2019, she wanted to continue her passion for dance by teaching at her local YMCA. When Kristal is not teaching, she is a proud mother of two. Kristal is also bi-lingual in both English and Spanish. We can’t wait to see Kristal’s bubbly and outgoing personality shine in this class!

Dates: Friday, February 26 & Friday, March 12 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester (30 Mechanic St, Manchester, NH)

Cost: $5 for YMCA Members, $15 for non-members (non-members must bring a photo ID to participate).

Space is limited, pre-registration is highly recommended. All participants must have a health screening and sign a liability waiver. To register visit, https://bit.ly/37xyRy1. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or call the Welcome Center at 603.623.3558.