Feb. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 355 positive results with 41 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 25, 2021, DHHS announced 355 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.3%. Today’s results include 228 people who tested positive by PCR test and 127 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,858 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/24: 355 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 46 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (76), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (45), Strafford (43), Grafton (33), Cheshire (26), Merrimack (18), Belknap (15), Carroll (11), Coos (9), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (41) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for eighteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 97 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 74,568 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 74,568 Recovered 70,547 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,163 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,858 Current Hospitalizations 97 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 627,276 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,558 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,629 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 988

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 2/25/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 5 12 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 74 49 0 11 Merrimack County Nursing Home 45 51 0 6 Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing 10 7 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 266 75 0 1 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 35 15 0 4 Sullivan County Nursing Home 123 57 0 3

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 779 463 476 220 3 313 726 426 LabCorp 683 584 390 565 309 750 566 550 Quest Diagnostics 719 582 671 442 326 466 661 552 Mako Medical 1 10 283 0 87 279 310 139 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 448 351 374 186 314 433 357 352 NorDX Laboratory 668 360 257 167 53 612 452 367 Broad Institute 3,821 4,614 4,157 699 1,240 4,549 3,646 3,247 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 742 421 357 270 378 470 634 467 Other Laboratory* 296 272 307 219 311 331 529 324 University of New Hampshire** 3,912 3,499 2,408 70 3,830 4,346 3,477 3,077 Total 12,069 11,156 9,680 2,838 6,851 12,549 11,358 9,500 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 Daily Average LabCorp 17 13 11 5 0 25 23 13 Quest Diagnostics 13 17 20 0 7 12 14 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 5 3 0 10 4 5 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Other Laboratory* 9 15 2 0 6 1 3 5 Total 47 50 37 5 23 43 46 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.