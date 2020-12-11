Feb. 25: Everything you need to know about winter backyard birds with naturalist Steve Hale

MANCHESTER, NH – An evening of virtual bird-watching with Dr. Steve Hale of Open World Explorers is set for Feb. 25, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Join in via Zoom for an engaging and interactive presentation featuring common and not-so-common winter birds frequenting backyards around New England. Steve Hale will offer ID tips on some challenging birds, and test your knowledge of New England winter birds with a quiz! You’ll also get some great advice on attracting and feeding birds.

In the meantime, you can also participate in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count which takes place Dec. 14, 2020- Jan. 5, 2021.

Dr. Hale has earned degrees in marine biology, evolutionary biology, and ecology. He has lived in New Hampshire for more than 20 years and has explored most of the state. An avid hiker, birder, and experienced naturalist, he loves to share his experience and knowledge with others. He founded Open World Explorers in 2016 as a way to fully share his knowledge and experience while helping others find personal value in the natural history and landscape of the area. He conducts tours on foot, snowshoes, cross-country skis, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard.

For questions about the Feb. 25 program, call Sue Harmon at 603-624-6550 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov.

Signup for this program is required!

Please click here to register for this event! You’ll receive a link to the Zoom event after registration. For more information about Library Events, visit www.manchester.lib.nh.us and click on “Upcoming Events!”