Feb. 25: ELA Hearts of Glass Film Screening and Panel Discussion

The NH Council on Developmental Disabilities and NH Vocational Rehabilitation are proud to sponsor the Employment Leadership Award’s film screening and panel discussion of Hearts of Glass on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m.

You are invited to join in the viewing of this nationally recognized film, Hearts of Glass. A panel discussion with filmmaker, Jennifer Tennican, and two employees of Vertical Harvest, the greenhouse featured in the film, will follow the film screening.

Hearts of Glass follows the first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest in Jackson, Wyoming. This innovative hydroponic greenhouse takes on the ambitious experiment of providing year-round produce to a mountain town, while creating meaningful employment opportunities for community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

You can register to attend this event at https://WWW.universe.com/ELAheartsofglassfilmevent.

For more information, please contact Vanessa Blais at the NHCDD at Vanessa.Blais@DDC.NH.gov or 603-271-7040.