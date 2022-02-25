Feb. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 691 positive results with 63 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 24, 2022, DHHS announced 691 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 23. Today’s results include 473 people who tested positive by PCR test and 218 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (0 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,203; an additional 18 new cases from Thursday, February 3 (8 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,293; an additional 17 new cases from Friday, February 4 (10 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,187; an additional 5 new cases from Saturday, February 5 (4 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 126; an additional 10 new cases from Sunday, February 6 (5 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 786; an additional 71 new cases from Monday, February 7 (48 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 419; an additional 71 new case from Tuesday, February 8 (40 by PCR and 31 by antigen test) for a new total of 879; an additional 18 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (12 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 789; an additional 1 new case from Thursday, February 10 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 557; an additional 2 new cases from Friday, February 11 (2 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 629; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, February 18 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 436; and an additional 8 new cases from Tuesday, February 22 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 289. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,063 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and fifty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (177), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (143), Strafford (113), Cheshire (70), Grafton (69), Merrimack (67), Sullivan (43), Belknap (36), Carroll (30), and Coos (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (63) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for eighty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 95 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 296,870 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 24, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 296,870 Recovered 292,437 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,370 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,063 Current Hospitalizations 95

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.