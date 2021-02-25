Feb. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 338 positive results with 26 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, DHHS announced 338 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.2%. Today’s results include 204 people who tested positive by PCR test and 134 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,783 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/23: 338 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 62 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (65), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Strafford (42), Merrimack (30), Grafton (23), Cheshire (18), Belknap (17), Carroll (16), Coos (7), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 103 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 74,258 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated February 24, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 74,258 Recovered 70,318 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,157 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,783 Current Hospitalizations 103 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 625,465 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,511 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,457 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 894

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 770 779 463 476 220 3 313 432 LabCorp 647 683 584 390 565 309 745 560 Quest Diagnostics 635 719 582 671 442 326 438 545 Mako Medical 29 1 10 283 0 87 279 98 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 398 448 351 374 186 314 423 356 NorDX Laboratory 385 668 360 257 167 53 612 357 Broad Institute 3,106 3,821 4,614 4,157 699 1,240 4,423 3,151 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 343 742 421 357 270 378 423 419 Other Laboratory* 257 297 277 307 213 304 234 270 University of New Hampshire** 3,636 3,912 3,499 2,408 70 3,830 4,346 3,100 Total 10,206 12,070 11,161 9,680 2,832 6,844 12,236 9,290 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 Daily Average LabCorp 8 17 13 11 5 0 25 11 Quest Diagnostics 17 13 17 20 0 7 9 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 8 5 3 0 10 4 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Other Laboratory* 5 9 15 2 0 6 0 5 Total 37 47 50 37 5 23 39 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.