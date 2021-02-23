Feb. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 252 positive results with 23 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 22, 2021, DHHS announced 252 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 6.1%. Today’s results include 168 people who tested positive by PCR test and 84 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,883 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 34 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (49), Strafford (38), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (36), Cheshire (30), Merrimack (17), Grafton (13), Carroll (7), Coos (7), Sullivan (3), and Belknap (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 109 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 73,665 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 22, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 73,665 Recovered 69,628 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,154 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,883 Current Hospitalizations 109 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 623,394 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,436 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,358 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 15

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 36 92 770 779 463 476 220 405 LabCorp 467 716 647 683 581 364 564 575 Quest Diagnostics 212 595 635 720 577 664 417 546 Mako Medical 301 377 29 1 10 283 0 143 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 267 664 398 448 351 374 186 384 NorDX Laboratory 58 690 385 668 360 257 167 369 Broad Institute 2,640 4,846 3,106 3,820 4,613 4,157 682 3,409 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 378 406 342 741 421 357 243 413 Other Laboratory* 287 537 256 282 250 278 161 293 University of New Hampshire** 3,878 3,913 3,636 3,911 3,499 2,408 70 3,045 Total 8,524 12,836 10,204 12,053 11,125 9,618 2,710 9,581 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 Daily Average LabCorp 2 31 8 17 13 10 4 12 Quest Diagnostics 1 25 17 13 17 20 0 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 3 7 8 5 3 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 11 9 5 9 15 2 0 7 Total 22 69 37 47 50 36 4 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.