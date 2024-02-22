Feb. 22-25 Weekly Entertainment Report: Where to find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Alex Cohen / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Anjo Roy Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Hell Beach, Cade Earick, Burn Kit / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Rebecca Turmel / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Lewis Goodwin / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman Trio / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Cat Faulkner Duo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Time Bomb Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Evanoff / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

CIRQUE US / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Grab your garbage bags, pick up the recycling, and get ready to laugh and cheer as this repurposed circus turns trash into treasure! With the limitless spirit and can-do attitude of the circus, CIRQUE US’ inventive production reclaims and reanimates all that’s left in trash cans and littered in the garage to create a junkyard adventure like none other. Their band of inventive acrobats, high-flying aerialists, and quirky clowns are just bursting to welcome you into their world! The dumpster doors are wide open– we can’t wait for you to jump in. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5210

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Over the past four decades, Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B, with five Grammy wins, 20 acclaimed studio albums and a bundle of live albums that punctuate the Blues Hall of Famer’s career. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

AN EVENING WITH VANCE GILBERT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

“If Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens had a love child, with Rodney Dangerfield as the midwife, the results might have been something close to the great Vance Gilbert.” As the above quote from Richmond magazine suggests, Vance Gilbert defies stereotypes. It’s little wonder then that he also exceeds expectations. In this case, those two qualities go hand in hand. “I’m black, I sing, I play an acoustic guitar, and I don’t play the blues,” Gilbert insists. That may be a broad statement, but it rings with truth. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BACK TO THE EIGHTIES SHOW / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Back To The Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl is the world’s greatest tribute to the music of the ‘80s! Jessie’s Girl’s primary line-up includes a team of NYC’s top rock and pop vocalists: Jenna O’Gara, Jerome Bell-Bastien, and Mark Rinzel. They are backed by one of the tightest bands in the city comprised of 20+ year veterans of the NYC music scene. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

YOUNG AND STRANGE – DELUSIONISTS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Young & Strange are a spectacular comedy illusion double act made up of childhood friends Richard Young and Sam Strange. The duo regularly headline the worlds largest international touring magic show Champions of Magic which plays the biggest theatres and arenas in the UK and North America to huge audiences. Young & Strange also recently performed in London’s West End as part of the smash hit show Wonderville to rave reviews. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th

MILF LIFE CRISIS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Your whole life, you just wanted to get married and have babies. It took a bit of time to get there, but you got there. But your perfect life has fallen apart. Now you have your beautiful children and a parenting schedule with the ex. Did you really just land back on the dating market? Do you really need to go through first dates and bad judgement all over again? Do you have to get on Tinder and Plenty of Fish? Is this a tragedy or a wonderful new beginning? Are you really supposed to get back together with your high school boyfriend? Are you ever going to love again? MILF Life Crisis reveals that there’s so much life after an ending or a disappointment. You may no longer be twenty, but you’ve never been better, and truly, the best is yet to come. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DAMN THE TORPEDOS – TOM PETTY TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Mesmerizing audiences since 2007, DAMN THE TORPEDOES offer a complete Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience. Whether performing note for note renditions of the studio recordings or engaging the audience with actual live versions of TPATH’s performances, patrons and venues can be assured that DTT delivers the “AWE” factor EVERY TIME. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold-out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is, “Yes!” Since 2004, The DMTB is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band, paying homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity, and intimacy of a DMB live show. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WHO’S BAD – THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL JACKSON EXPERIENCE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has awed even the skeptics, selling out nearly 50 venues in the United Kingdom including London’s O2 in December of 2010. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

