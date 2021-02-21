Feb. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 267 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, February 21, 2021, DHHS announced 267 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.0%. Today’s results include 184 people who tested positive by PCR test and 83 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,940 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (56), Strafford (49), Merrimack (36), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (33), Cheshire (11), Grafton (7), Coos (6), Carroll (4), Belknap (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 109 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 73,413 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 73,413 Recovered 69,319 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,154 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,940 Current Hospitalizations 109 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 623,046 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,421 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 71

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 42 36 92 770 779 463 476 380 LabCorp 494 467 716 647 683 581 306 556 Quest Diagnostics 566 212 595 635 720 577 632 562 Mako Medical 136 301 377 29 1 10 283 162 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 287 267 664 398 448 350 2 345 NorDX Laboratory 74 58 690 385 668 360 257 356 Broad Institute 870 2,640 4,846 3,106 3,820 4,613 4,150 3,435 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 243 378 406 342 741 421 281 402 Other Laboratory* 283 287 536 256 281 248 215 301 University of New Hampshire** 54 3,878 3,913 3,636 3,911 3,499 2,407 3,043 Total 3,049 8,524 12,835 10,204 12,052 11,122 9,009 9,542 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 2/20 Daily Average LabCorp 2 2 31 8 17 13 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 6 1 25 17 13 17 20 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 8 3 7 8 5 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Other Laboratory* 0 11 9 5 9 15 1 7 Total 9 22 69 37 47 50 22 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.