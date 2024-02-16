Feb 20: SEE Science Center and MCAC present ‘Sound In Science, A Celebration of Black Contributions in STEM’

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Community Action Coalition (MCAC) celebrates its 4th Anniversary on Feb. 20 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m., hosted in partnership with the SEE Science Center at 200 Bedford St., Manchester, NH 03101. The theme to commemorate this milestone event will be “Sound In Science, A Celebration of Black Contributions in STEM.”

Manchester Community Action Coalition (MCAC) was formed in 2020 to elevate the voices of community members in the city of Manchester and to identify community-driven solutions. MCAC works to support communities of color to experience stronger family ties, where children are encouraged to achieve/succeed, and families of color have equal social and economic opportunities. According to Co-Director Kile Adumene, “MCAC is a BIPOC-led space focused on building agency within the New Hampshire community.”

MCAC and SEE Science Center have teamed up with Spark The Dream & Dinah Whipple STEAM Academy for a memorable night of science! This family-friendly event aims to inspire curiosity, spark interest in STEM, and foster a sense of community.

The evening aims to encourage engagement from children through adults with the opportunity to Meet & Greet with local BIPOC STEM role models and near-peers. There will be live demonstrations of music and sound, performances by the kids of Spark The Dream & a special performance by recording artist, JohnLu & SEE Science Center’s very own, Deputy Director, Peter Gustafson. No gathering would be complete without food, right? Homestyle Catering will be providing their delectable cuisine for all to enjoy!

We hope you will consider joining us for this momentous celebration! The event is free and open to the public, however registration is strongly encouraged. You can register via SEE Science Center event page.

For more information about this event contact Kile Adumene at kile@mcacnh.org