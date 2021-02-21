Feb. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 396 positive results with 41 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, February 20, 2021, DHHS announced 396 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.3%. Today’s results include 265 people who tested positive by PCR test and 131 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,081 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 63 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (101), Strafford (69), Grafton (39), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Merrimack (27), Belknap (11), Cheshire (10), Coos (7), Sullivan (6), and Carroll (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (41) and Nashua (25). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 109 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 73,161 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 73,161 Recovered 68,927 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,153 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,081 Current Hospitalizations 109 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 622,061 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,386 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 479

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 640 42 36 92 770 779 463 403 LabCorp 454 494 467 716 647 683 580 577 Quest Diagnostics 685 566 212 595 635 720 519 562 Mako Medical 11 136 301 377 29 1 10 124 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 400 287 267 664 398 448 8 353 NorDX Laboratory 131 74 58 690 385 668 360 338 Broad Institute 5,350 870 2,640 4,846 3,106 3,820 4,537 3,596 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 289 243 379 406 342 741 335 391 Other Laboratory* 236 283 288 536 250 249 145 284 University of New Hampshire** 2,924 54 3,877 3,913 3,636 3,911 3,499 3,116 Total 11,120 3,049 8,525 12,835 10,198 12,020 10,456 9,743 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 2/19 Daily Average LabCorp 9 2 2 31 8 17 13 12 Quest Diagnostics 21 6 1 25 17 13 17 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 1 8 3 7 8 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 13 0 11 9 5 8 6 7 Total 47 9 22 69 37 46 36 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.