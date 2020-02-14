Feb. 20-23: Pop-up art show to benefit CASA of New Hampshire

AMHERST, NH — Calling all art lovers! Art Gallery 46, at 46 NH Route 101A in Amherst, is holding a four-day Pop-Up Art Show for a Cause on Feb. 20-23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The show will feature work from 10 local artists whose styles range from realism, to expressionism, abstract and street art. A silent auction will be held with a piece donated by each artist.

The proceeds from the silent auction, plus 10 percent of sales from the show will benefit CASA of New Hampshire, a statewide nonprofit that provides volunteer advocates to speak on behalf of the best interests of abused and neglected children. An artists reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-4 p.m. and a staff member from CASA will be there to speak about the work the organization does to help ensure victimized children have the opportunity to grow up in safe, nurturing, permanent homes. Artwork will be shown by Gallery 46 members Karen Bruson, Jeanne Pierce, Elouise Lane Quadros, Helene Levasseur, Jo-Jo Clark, Cindy Lee Loranger, Beverly Melle, and Steve Huntley and CASA’s Director of Development Suzanne Lenz.

The public is invited to attend. Walk-ins and collectors are welcomed. Questions? Call Cindy Lee Loranger at 377-0555.

Bidding on the silent auction will begin on Monday, Feb. 17 and continue until noon on Sunday, Feb. 23. Bids can be placed at https://www.32auctions.com/PopUpArtShowforaCause.

For more information about Art Gallery 46, visit facebook.com/ArtGallery46. For more information about CASA of New Hampshire, visit casanh.org. CASA of New Hampshire provides a voice for abused and neglected children and youth by empowering a statewide network of trained volunteers to advocate on their behalf so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes