Feb. 2: Tulsi Gabbard to run in Aflac 5K to benefit HOPE for NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) isn’t just running for President, she’s also running for Hope. On Feb. 2 Gabbard and more than 600 other runners will participate in the Aflac Super Chili Bowl 5K to benefit Manchester’s Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, a recovery center offering help and, yes, hope to thousands of residents a year. Organized by Total Image Running, the race begins at 10 a.m. at Fratello’s Italian Grille, and winds its way through Manchester’s mill yard, finishing at Fratello’s, where participants will be greeted with chili and a beverage. Runners can sign up on race day here.

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, 293 Wilson St. (the old Hoitt Furniture Building on Valley Street), offers visitors meetings—12-Step, SMART, Three Principles, Recovery Dharma and more—recovery coaching, painting, and music. Perhaps most important, Hope provides a meeting place for community, encouragement and change.

Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress and the first voting Samoan-American member, is a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard and is running in a packed field of Democratic candidates. Her campaign has challenged supporters of other campaigns to participate in the 5k to benefit Hope.

“Whatever one’s politics,” said Keith Howard, Hope’s executive director, “recovery from addiction cuts across all ideological lines. After all, even if one takes a crass political calculus one thing is certain: the dead don’t vote. They also don’t find recovery. That’s why we’re here—to save lives and to make those saved lives worth living.”

Total Image Running holds events year-round with the proceeds going to local non-profits. Christine Lewis, race organizer and co-founder of Total Image Running explained that they reached out to Hope as a response to the opioid epidemic and their desire to help support those in recovery.

Hope for NH Recovery’s Manchester center holds more than 65 groups and meetings weekly along with a monthly talent show – “Sicker Than Most,” a monthly board game night, and other sober social events. Besides recovery meetings, some of the groups include painting, knitting, a singing ensemble, writing, as well as faith-based groups, and more. You can find a full list of at recoverynh.org/meetings.