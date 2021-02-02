Feb. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 328 positive results with 45 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, DHHS announced 328 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7%. Today’s results include 167 people who tested positive by PCR test and 161 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,222 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/31: 36 new cases today, for an updated total of 347 cases

36 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 2/1: 292 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (70), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Strafford (35), Merrimack (23), Belknap (17), Sullivan (16), Grafton (12), Cheshire (9), Carroll (8), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (45) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 202 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 66,384 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 66,384 Recovered 61,096 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,066 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,222 Current Hospitalizations 202 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 600,500 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,609 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,178 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 171

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/01 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 308 902 1,047 728 614 331 17 564 LabCorp 1,613 1,480 1,739 1,137 1,334 455 747 1,215 Quest Diagnostics 683 807 1,068 845 1,057 698 232 770 Mako Medical 499 337 97 946 110 77 2 295 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 723 576 420 383 513 196 288 443 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 494 798 392 363 307 267 219 406 Other Laboratory* 4,795 4,755 4,319 5,539 4,499 1,732 1,035 3,811 University of New Hampshire** 1,777 2,254 2,520 2,380 2,336 1,477 4,715 2,494 Total 10,892 11,909 11,602 12,321 10,770 5,233 7,255 9,997 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/01 Daily Average LabCorp 26 20 12 17 18 3 0 14 Quest Diagnostics 23 33 24 37 28 5 8 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 15 12 6 10 4 0 8 8 Other Laboratory* 4 11 12 14 10 1 10 9 Total 68 76 54 78 60 9 26 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.