Feb. 2 free session on Income Taxes 101: What you need to know when filing your 2020 taxes

Do you find the annual filing of federal income taxes slightly intimidating? Do you have questions about what changes you may need to make when filing your 2020 taxes based on employment changes, federal stimulus payments or social security benefits? Are you wondering about the impact of COVID-19 on your income taxes? Are you thinking about how to file your taxes? Do you know many Americans may be able to access free tax filing services?

Cary Gladstone, MS, CED, Senior Director of Asset Building Strategies for the Granite United Way, leads New Hampshire’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and joins us to share best practices on this timely topic. In this 60-minute conversation, he will share such things as understanding taxes (including recent changes to tax law), what documents you will need to gather before filing taxes and how and when to file. Join us for this free and informative session by registering today!

About Morgan Franklin Fellowship

Mission:

Teaching financial literacy with the goal of inspiring current and future generations to improve the financial well-being for themselves, their families and their communities.

We believe everyone should have the chance to learn to be financially independent.

Vision

Teaching financial literacy and building financial independence through education, growth, diversity, and perpetuity.

Learn more at MorganFranklinFellowship.com