Feb 2-5 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Ruby Shabazz with Fee the Evolutionist / Currier Museum (Manchester) / 5-8pm (Free Thursday Nights)

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd

Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rose Kula / Vllage Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Fuzzbox / Makris Lobster & Steak House (Concord) / 7:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

Andrew North / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Sam Hammerman / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Geano / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Alex Cohen / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Rock Junkies / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 8pm

Fox & The Flamingos / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Scalawag / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Wired For Sound / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Acoustic Sessions with Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

THE WORLD WAS YOURS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through February 19th

A play by William Ivers. The coveted Eadburg Art Endowment is about to be awarded to one of three finalists who have three very different artistic visions. Prof. Adley Schwartz has traditional views, Z-Jones believes art is rebellion, while Joy wants her art to scream didactic societal messages. All three find themselves in a museum waiting room while the board makes their final decision. Their divergent views escalate when they realize the lucrative grant will come with demands that may compromise their artistic and moral values. Looking on (and bickering) from the ether are none other than Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, and Bob Ross. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

BLUES BROTHERS – THE NEXT GENERATION / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm

Join Jake and Elwood aka The Blues Brothers for an unforgettable night of the blues. Blues Brothers the Next Generation are a 10-piece blues and soul band that plays homage to the original Blues Brothers – Jake and Elwood. Since 1996, Blues Brothers the Next Generation has been entertaining New England with their high-energy tribute to the legendary showband that revitalized the R&B scene in the late ‘70’s and early ‘80’s. Grab your shades, skinny ties and fedoras, and throw on your boogie shoes, because when the band starts rockin’, the joint begins to swing! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898.

VYNTYGE SKYNARD / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm

Lynyrd Skynyrd was the most formidable band ever to emerge from the South. Vyntyge Skynyrd tributes and celebrates the 1970’s era of the band by replicating this timeless music as it was originally recorded and performed. They capture the fire and heart of Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as the soul of their fearless leader Ronnie Van Zane. You’ll be transported back to 1977 where you will hear all the classic Skynyrd favorites such as Sweet Home Alabama, Saturday Night Special, Gimme Three Steps, and of course you can yell “FREEBIRD” all you like because you will in fact get it! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd

MASTERS OF THE TELECASTER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

With two of the most prolific rock guitarists in the world: GE Smith (Hall & Oats /Bob Dylan & SNL band), Jim Weider (The Band & Levon Helm Band), this is sure to be a historic night of Blues & Roots Rock & Roll. Playing tunes from Roy Buchanan, Little Richard, Neil Young, Jimmy Reed, Steve Winwood, Sam Cooke and more! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE ALL NEW PIANO MEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / FINAL WEEKEND!

As the timeless music of Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Freddie Mercury come together again, The All New Piano Men will introduce new piano greats to the Palace Theatre stage and have you dancing in the aisles. Featuring a live band, top vocalists, and dancers straight from New York City, the tributes to these bands are nothing short of stellar. An original musical production by Artistic Director Carl Rajotte, this ageless music is brought to life on stage right before your eyes, which is something you won’t want to miss! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC DAVE RUSSO & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Recently named “Best Male Comic” in the city by the Boston Examiner, Dave Russo has been a mainstay of Boston comedy for the last fifteen years. As co-host of NESN’s Dirty Water TV, he produces a regular comedy series, in addition to reporting on the best of Boston night life. He has appeared on The E! TV series “The Entertainer”, NBC’s “The Today Show,” FOX 25 with Gene Lavanchy, “The Phantom Gourmet,” and was hand selected by the producer of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” to perform on NESN’s Comedy All-Stars. Dave was recently featured on BostonGlobe.com’s “Boston, A Comedy Capital” panel, where he participated in a discussion of the history and future of Boston comedy. You can hear him every Friday on 980 WCAP. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / Dana Center at Saint Anselm’s (Manchester) / 7:30pm

With more than 50 years of music-making, Livingston Taylor’s set-list is boundless with tunes ranging from his top-40 hits to tender ballads to Gershwin. His depth of virtuosic knowledge runs counterpoint to the personal stories, anecdotes and front-porch rapport that he laces through his shows. Settle in to this cozy evening of storytelling and song. www.tickets.anselm.edu or (603)641-7700

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

A NIGHT OF ELVIS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm

Join us for “Everything Elvis” at this musical revue that features 16 talented local artists performing the songs that Elvis recorded throughout his decades-long career! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

ROB SCHNEIDER / Capitol Center (Concord) / Saturday, February 4th at 8pm

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

PANORAMA – THE MUSIC OF THE CARS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

A night of classic 70’s and 80’s classic hits. The music of The CARS needs no introduction. Their music sounds as fresh today as it did when it was first released. Panorama is five talented musicians from the Boston metro area dedicated to reliving the Magic of The CARS LIVE!, – skillfully recreating the arrangements with passion and accuracy, and performing with a multi-media show that transports the audience back to the time when spinning LP’s ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls with excitement. Strap in and get ready to Shake it up! Let us Drive you Home. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

O-TOWN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm

O-Town’s story began in 1999 with “Making the Band”, with label executive, producer, songwriter and rapper, Diddy, eventually taking over. The group’s first two full- length albums included #1 singles, “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing” and the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001. In 2013 O-Town released Lines & Circles and the EP Part 1 arrived in 2017 and included the single “Empty Space”. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ARTalk with TIM PORTLOCK / Currier Museum of Art (Manchester) / 2pm

The Currier Museum of Art presents a talk by artist Tim Portlock, a participant in the exhibition “State of the Art 2020: Locate”, on view now through February 12. Using 3D modeling software, Tim Portlock creates simulated urban environments. Often incorporating real landmarks, his work comments on wealth inequality, natural disaster response, and urbanization. Portlock’s new media approach provides modern meaning to the traditional 19th-century form of American landscapes. Portlock will discuss a Manchester-specific work commissioned by the Currier Museum. www.currier.org

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!