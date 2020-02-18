Feb. 19: Public hearing on looming school district issues

MANCHESTER, NH — A public hearing is set for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at City Hall for discussion with the School Charter Commission over changes under consideration regarding the governance of the Manchester School District.
