Feb. 19: Public hearing on looming school district issues

The meeting will be based on prior discussion by the charter commission which has heard testimony from current and former mayors, department heads, and other elected officials. Some of the areas of discussion will include:

whether the school board should have taxing authority; whether the sitting mayor should continue to chair the school board; whether elections should be staggered and whether elected officials should have different term lengths; should the school board have fewer members and if so, how would it be configured; should a student representative with voting rights be added to the board.