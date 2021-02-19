Feb. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 379 positive results with 33 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

Friday, February 19, 2021 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 19, 2021, DHHS announced 379 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.3%. Today’s results include 206 people who tested positive by PCR test and 173 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,056 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

  • 2/18: 379 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 56 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (90), Strafford (58), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Merrimack (31), Grafton (30), Cheshire (15), Carroll (10), Coos (10), Belknap (7), and Sullivan (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (33) and Nashua (17). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 116 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 72,767 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 72,767
Recovered 68,559 (94%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,152 (2%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,056
Current Hospitalizations 116
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 620,248
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,313
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,175
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 262

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, February 18, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated

to date

 Estimated persons  in group % of needed amount allocated
Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100%
Phase 1b 84,585 325,000 26%
State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100%
Total 198,600 439,015 45%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 87,465 72,700 74,218 43,008 31,210
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 55,075 41,172 23,594 17,578
State-managed fixed sites 136,000 111,780 101,760 78,506 23,254
Regional public health network mobile sites 24,350 16,630 13,459 10,988 2,471
Other 9,960 5,400 4,334 3,919 415
Total 324,075 261,585 234,943 160,015 74,928

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 735 775 406 369
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 1,725 1,554 1,207 347
Catholic Medical Center 4,030 4,125 2,184 1,941
Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313
Concord Hospital 4,505 4,603 2,625 1,978
Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199
Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,760 2,953 2,807
Encompass Health 255 264 139 125
Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695
Hampstead Hospital 1,065 1,038 868 170
Huggins Hospital 1,985 1,721 1,485 236
Littleton Regional Hospital 2,015 2,198 1,771 427
Lakes Region General Hospital 3,935 3,740 2,856 884
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,850 15,399 8,533 6,866
Memorial Hospital 2,445 2,429 1,755 674
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504
New London Hospital 685 710 362 348
New Hampshire Hospital 900 885 456 429
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,288 664 624
Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,145 582 563
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516
Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,228 1,643 1,585
Speare Memorial Hospital 565 669 357 312
St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,477 1,289 1,188
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 605 509 435 74
Valley Regional Hospital 500 509 267 242
Weeks Medical Center 1,300 1,257 966 291
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,010 5,257 2,765 2,492
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 12,050 12,412 9,248 3,164
State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,509 1,175 334
State of NH- Central NH 3,650 3,965 3,253 712
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 8,760 8,162 6,767 1,395
State of NH- Greater Nashua 15,610 13,002 9,730 3,272
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 4,070 3,963 3,256 707
State of NH- Manchester 15,590 13,912 10,516 3,396
State of NH- North Country 1,580 746 594 152
State of NH- Seacoast 13,310 12,148 8,947 3,201
State of NH- South Central 13,620 12,872 9,993 2,879
State of NH- Strafford County 11,420 11,334 9,037 2,297
State of NH- Upper Valley 3,785 3,486 2,661 825
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 5,875 4,249 3,329 920
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 1,820 1,716 1,325 391
Carroll County RPHN 1,035 1,003 711 292
Central NH RPHN 2,710 1,781 1,485 296
Greater Manchester RPHN 840 463 415 48
Greater Nashua RPHN 960 867 833 34
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 390 354 354 0
North Country RPHN 1,760 1,492 1,064 428
Seacoast RPHN 880 1,027 991 36
South Central RPHN 510 456 330 126
Strafford County RPHN 2,165 1,847 1,628 219
Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,070 868 202
Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,350 1,383 984 399

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through February 18, 2021.

 Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 574 640 42 36 92 770 779 419
LabCorp 602 454 494 467 716 646 290 524
Quest Diagnostics 663 685 566 212 595 635 577 562
Mako Medical 152 11 136 301 377 29 1 144
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 389 400 287 267 664 398 0 344
NorDX Laboratory 343 131 74 58 690 385 651 333
Broad Institute 2,613 5,350 870 2,640 4,846 3,065 2,835 3,174
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 413 289 243 379 406 341 584 379
Other Laboratory* 362 236 283 288 497 247 124 291
University of New Hampshire** 4,143 2,924 54 3,877 3,912 3,634 3,868 3,202
Total 10,254 11,120 3,049 8,525 12,795 10,150 9,709 9,372
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Daily Average
LabCorp 11 9 2 2 31 8 0 9
Quest Diagnostics 52 21 6 1 25 17 12 19
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 4 1 8 3 7 0 4
NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Other Laboratory* 10 13 0 11 9 5 0 7
Total 82 47 9 22 69 37 12 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.