Feb. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 379 positive results with 33 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 19, 2021, DHHS announced 379 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.3%. Today’s results include 206 people who tested positive by PCR test and 173 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,056 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/18: 379 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 56 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (90), Strafford (58), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Merrimack (31), Grafton (30), Cheshire (15), Carroll (10), Coos (10), Belknap (7), and Sullivan (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (33) and Nashua (17). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 116 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 72,767 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 72,767 Recovered 68,559 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,152 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,056 Current Hospitalizations 116 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 620,248 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,313 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,175 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 262

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, February 18, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 84,585 325,000 26% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 198,600 439,015 45%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 87,465 72,700 74,218 43,008 31,210 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 55,075 41,172 23,594 17,578 State-managed fixed sites 136,000 111,780 101,760 78,506 23,254 Regional public health network mobile sites 24,350 16,630 13,459 10,988 2,471 Other 9,960 5,400 4,334 3,919 415 Total 324,075 261,585 234,943 160,015 74,928

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 735 775 406 369 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 1,725 1,554 1,207 347 Catholic Medical Center 4,030 4,125 2,184 1,941 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 4,505 4,603 2,625 1,978 Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,760 2,953 2,807 Encompass Health 255 264 139 125 Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 1,065 1,038 868 170 Huggins Hospital 1,985 1,721 1,485 236 Littleton Regional Hospital 2,015 2,198 1,771 427 Lakes Region General Hospital 3,935 3,740 2,856 884 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,850 15,399 8,533 6,866 Memorial Hospital 2,445 2,429 1,755 674 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504 New London Hospital 685 710 362 348 New Hampshire Hospital 900 885 456 429 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,288 664 624 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,145 582 563 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516 Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,228 1,643 1,585 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 669 357 312 St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,477 1,289 1,188 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 605 509 435 74 Valley Regional Hospital 500 509 267 242 Weeks Medical Center 1,300 1,257 966 291 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,010 5,257 2,765 2,492 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 12,050 12,412 9,248 3,164 State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,509 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 3,650 3,965 3,253 712 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 8,760 8,162 6,767 1,395 State of NH- Greater Nashua 15,610 13,002 9,730 3,272 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 4,070 3,963 3,256 707 State of NH- Manchester 15,590 13,912 10,516 3,396 State of NH- North Country 1,580 746 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 13,310 12,148 8,947 3,201 State of NH- South Central 13,620 12,872 9,993 2,879 State of NH- Strafford County 11,420 11,334 9,037 2,297 State of NH- Upper Valley 3,785 3,486 2,661 825 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 5,875 4,249 3,329 920 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 1,820 1,716 1,325 391 Carroll County RPHN 1,035 1,003 711 292 Central NH RPHN 2,710 1,781 1,485 296 Greater Manchester RPHN 840 463 415 48 Greater Nashua RPHN 960 867 833 34 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 390 354 354 0 North Country RPHN 1,760 1,492 1,064 428 Seacoast RPHN 880 1,027 991 36 South Central RPHN 510 456 330 126 Strafford County RPHN 2,165 1,847 1,628 219 Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,070 868 202 Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,350 1,383 984 399

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through February 18, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 574 640 42 36 92 770 779 419 LabCorp 602 454 494 467 716 646 290 524 Quest Diagnostics 663 685 566 212 595 635 577 562 Mako Medical 152 11 136 301 377 29 1 144 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 389 400 287 267 664 398 0 344 NorDX Laboratory 343 131 74 58 690 385 651 333 Broad Institute 2,613 5,350 870 2,640 4,846 3,065 2,835 3,174 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 413 289 243 379 406 341 584 379 Other Laboratory* 362 236 283 288 497 247 124 291 University of New Hampshire** 4,143 2,924 54 3,877 3,912 3,634 3,868 3,202 Total 10,254 11,120 3,049 8,525 12,795 10,150 9,709 9,372 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Daily Average LabCorp 11 9 2 2 31 8 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 52 21 6 1 25 17 12 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 4 1 8 3 7 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 10 13 0 11 9 5 0 7 Total 82 47 9 22 69 37 12 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.