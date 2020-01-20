Feb. 19: Manchester Community Music School Presents ‘We’ll Play Your Type: A Concert by the Bloods’

MANCHESTER, NH — Join us on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 12:10 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, as the Manchester Community Music School presents “We’ll Play Your Type: A Concert by the Bloods.”

What do a polonaise, a hymn, a march and a ragtime selection have in common? You can enjoy them all…. and more, as the father/daughter piano duo, Charles and Elizabeth Blood, return to Grace Episcopal Church as part of the Manchester Community Music School “Music’s on the Menu” concert series.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

12:10 p.m.

Grace Episcopal Church

106 Lowell St, Manchester, NH

Admission – FREE

This concert series is co-sponsored by the Manchester Community Music School, and Grace Episcopal Church. Committed to keeping live musical performances thriving in the Manchester Community.

For more information about this event or about the Music School visit their website at www.mcmusicschool.org or call the Music School office at 603-644-4548.