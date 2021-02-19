Feb. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 461 positive results with 35 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, February 18, 2021, DHHS announced 461 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.2%. Today’s results include 317 people who tested positive by PCR test and 144 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,048 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (89), Rockingham (80), Strafford (67), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (57), Merrimack (36), Cheshire (26), Coos (10), Carroll (9), Sullivan (7), and Belknap (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (35) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 126 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 72,399 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 72,399 Recovered 68,201 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,150 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,048 Current Hospitalizations 126 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 618,903 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,290 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,099 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 840

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 2/18/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Applewood Rehabilitation Center 18 17 0 1 Birch Hill 3 13 0 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections 3 10 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 69 36 0 10 Langdon Place of Nashua 19 18 0 2 Merrimack County Nursing Home 45 50 0 8 Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing 8 7 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 266 75 0 1 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 35 15 0 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections 33 12 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 117 42 0 3

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 813 574 640 42 36 92 770 424 LabCorp 730 602 454 494 467 716 638 586 Quest Diagnostics 611 663 685 566 212 595 601 562 Mako Medical 235 152 11 136 301 377 29 177 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 544 389 400 287 267 664 7 365 NorDX Laboratory 571 343 131 74 58 690 384 322 Broad Institute 2,640 2,613 5,350 870 2,640 4,846 2,852 3,116 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 431 413 289 243 379 406 267 347 Other Laboratory* 460 362 236 283 287 405 136 310 University of New Hampshire** 4,163 4,143 2,924 54 3,877 3,912 3,634 3,244 Total 11,198 10,254 11,120 3,049 8,524 12,703 9,318 9,452 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 Daily Average LabCorp 10 11 9 2 2 31 8 10 Quest Diagnostics 16 52 21 6 1 25 14 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 8 4 1 8 3 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 10 13 0 11 9 2 8 Total 44 82 47 9 22 69 24 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.