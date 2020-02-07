Feb. 18: Bobby Stephen to be honored at annua Leadership Awards Breakfast

MANCHESTER, NH — In recognition of “Robert” Bobby Stephen’s leadership and commitment to progress and opportunity for young people across the state, New Hampshire Jobs for America’s Graduates (NH-JAG) will honor him at its 14th Annual Leadership Awards Breakfast to be held Tuesday, February 18th, at 8 a.m. at The Derryfield Restaurant in Manchester.

Also being honored is the Walmart Distribution Center in recognition of its true spirit of giving through partnerships and commitments that support workforce development opportunities in the Granite State, the Raymond School District for its strong commitment to NH-JAG, and NH-JAG alum Jason Gurung, who spent 15 years of his life as a refugee in Nepal before coming to the United States in 2008. He is now a corrections officer at the NH State Prison and is pursuing his degree in Criminal Justice at the New Hampshire Technical Institute.

“A tireless supporter of many causes, we have been blessed to have Bobby on our Board of Directors for more than 20 years,” said NH-JAG Executive Director Janet Arnett. “During that time, Bobby has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help our youth better themselves and give back to the community.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2020 Leadership Awards event. For more information, call 603-647-2300 or visit nh-jag.org. Event Sponsors to date include AT & T and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Northeast Delta Dental is a Supporting Sponsor and Friend Sponsors include Associated Builders & Contractors, Manchester Community College, Severino Trucking and The Bobby Stephen Fund for Education.

Past NH-JAG Leadership Honorees have included Senator John E. Sununu, Dr. Susan Lynch, Fred Bramante, Jeanne Shaheen, Robert Champlin, Governor John Lynch, Governor Maggie Hassan, Paul Leather, Mayor Ted Gatsas, Governor Chris Sununu, Governor John H. Sununu and Congressman Chris Pappas.

For 32 years, NH-JAG has successfully served over 18,500 young people in New Hampshire, addressing two of the state’s most pressing issues – cultivating the workforce of tomorrow and developing a citizenship of engaged, talented and caring individuals.