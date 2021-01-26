Feb. 18-April 15: ‘The Power of Music’ free online lecture and concert series by Manchester Community Music School

Music is a powerful force in our world. Every generation and culture throughout history has used music as a means to provide comfort, motivate action, express emotions, celebrate good times, and mourn losses.

Join our faculty as they give voice to topics they’ve been exploring during this time of quarantine. Through a combination of lectures and performances, they will share their own perspectives and journeys of personal exploration through music.

“The Power of Music” Lecture and Concert Series topics include:

February 18, 2021- 7 p.m.: Celebrating Piano Music of Black Composers – Through this program Elizabeth Blood (piano) and Sean Parr (lecturer) will explore piano music by black composers including works by Florence Price, Margaret Bond and H. Leslie Adams.

March 18, 2021 – 7 p.m.: Music for Unity: Spanning three centuries, Kyoko Hida-Battaglia (oboe), Elizabeth England (oboe), and Stephanie Busby (bassoon) will present a variety of music that speaks to their hearts. It is their hope that this program will bring joy, happiness, and a feeling of togetherness to its audience and those that need it most during this time.

April 15, 2021 – 7 p.m. The Power of Music to Bring Social Change: Husband and wife musicians, Tad Hitchcock (guitar) and Valerie Walton (saxophone), will explore the origins of a variety of styles of music and the way these songs have impacted change throughout history.

The series will be presented online and is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by visiting: https://mcmusicschool.org/powerofmusic/

Established in 1983, the Manchester Community Music School is in its 38th year of changing lives through the power of music. Located in historic north Manchester, the Music School provides quality musical instruction, performance opportunities, and music therapy services for individuals of all ages in house, online, and through community partnerships. For more information about the Manchester Community Music School, call 603-644-4548 or visit www.mcmusicschool.org.