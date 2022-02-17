Feb. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 86 positive results with 27 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 17, 2022, DHHS announced 86 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 16. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 55 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 24 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (21 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,483; an additional 78 new cases from Friday, January 28 (25 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,872; an additional 74 new cases from Saturday, January 29 (4 by PCR and 70 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,285; an additional 87 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (29 by PCR and 58 by antigen test) for a new total of 584; an additional 138 new cases from Monday, January 31 (54 by PCR and 84 by antigen test) for a new total of 657; an additional 11 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (5 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,094; an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (7 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 884; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, February 7 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 321; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, February 12 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 66; and an additional 4 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 228. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,015 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 274 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (186), Merrimack (49), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Belknap (29), Grafton (29), Strafford (29), Sullivan (21), Cheshire (20), Coos (14), and Carroll (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 50 new cases.

There are currently 115 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. ISince the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 292,187 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 17, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 292,187 Recovered 286,846 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,326 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,015 Current Hospitalizations 115

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.