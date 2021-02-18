Feb. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 379 positive results with 13 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, DHHS announced 379 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Please note, an additional 421 cases have been added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. The cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from November 2020 through January 2021. Today’s results include 246 people who tested positive by PCR test and 133 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,372 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/16: 379 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 58 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (86), Strafford (60), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Grafton (46), Merrimack (23), Sullivan (17), Cheshire (16), Belknap (15), Coos (3), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (35) and Manchester (13). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 126 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 71,965 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 71,965 Recovered 67,445 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,148 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,372 Current Hospitalizations 126 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 618,001 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,226 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,023 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 611

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 765 813 574 640 42 36 92 423 LabCorp 700 730 602 454 494 467 518 566 Quest Diagnostics 725 611 623 684 566 212 240 523 Mako Medical 315 235 152 11 136 301 374 218 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 648 544 389 400 287 267 81 374 NorDX Laboratory 492 571 343 131 74 58 344 288 Broad Institute 4,842 2,640 2,613 5,350 870 2,632 3,192 3,163 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 750 431 413 289 243 379 274 397 Other Laboratory* 2,004 457 361 236 283 288 156 541 University of New Hampshire** 4,069 4,163 4,143 2,924 54 3,875 3,855 3,298 Total 15,310 11,195 10,213 11,119 3,049 8,515 9,126 9,790 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 Daily Average LabCorp 12 10 11 9 2 2 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 17 16 52 21 6 1 23 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 9 8 4 1 8 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 9 10 13 0 11 9 9 Total 43 47 44 82 47 9 5 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.