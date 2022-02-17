Feb. 17-20: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

Liz Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 5:30pm

Brian Booth / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Take 4 / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19th

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Austin McCarthy / McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm

Brian Sweet / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dr. Hot Pepper – Steel Drums / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

The Ride / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

The Drift / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th

Yvonne Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Old Gold / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 5pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE FULL MONTY / January 28th through February 20th – FINAL WEEKEND!

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA / February 24th at 7:30pm

ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden that ruled the music world in the 70′ and it still holds the title of one of the best pop groups in the world ever. Dancing Dream pays the tribute to the legendary Swedish group honoring their legacy. The New York City-based touring tribute act was founded by two European singers in 2009 in hopes of transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

THE GRAND SHANGHAI CIRCUS / February 26th at 2pm & 7:30pm / February 27th at 3pm

Founded in 1951 as the Shanghai Acrobatic Theatre, The New Shanghai Circus has won more Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals in domestic and international circus competitions to date than any other Chinese acrobatic company. Breathtaking and polished to perfection, the singular skills performed by The New Shanghai Circus have their roots in the everyday lives of the village peasants, farmers, and craftsmen of the Han Dynasty.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

SILENT FILM with LIVE MUSIC by Jeff Rapsis / February 17th at 7:30pm

“GIRL SHY” (A romantic comedy) The Poor Boy (Harold Lloyd) is a bashful tailor’s apprentice who longs to be a published author. Heading for the city to sell his romantic anthology, he encounters the Rich Girl (Jobyna Ralston) on a train, and he helps her hide her dog from the conductor.

Jeff Rapsis is a New Hampshire-based musician and composer who specializes in creating live music for silent film screenings

FNC at The Rex: KEN ROGERSON / February 18th at 7:30pm

“The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After touring with the improvisational troupe The Comedy Rangers, Ken moved East and became a central part of the historic ‘80’s Boston comedy scene of the as documented in the film “When Stand Up Stood Out”.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

MANCHESTER’S MOST WANTED / February 17th – SOLD OUT EVENT

LOVE SONGS – A MUSICAL / February 25-27 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Love Songs is a truly extraordinary musical theatre experience, the return of romance to the stage! Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan’s glorious work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples. Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy’s ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out? Love Songs is timeless in its appeal. Let there be harmony evermore!

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS / March 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: GOOD ACOUSTICS TRIBUTE TO JAMES TAYLOR and SIMON & GARFUNKEL / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / February 17th at 6:30pm

This acoustic-rock trio passionately performs spot-on renditions of all the beloved Simon & Garfunkel hits and James Taylor classics. www.labellewinery.com

MUSIC: EAGLEMANIA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / February 18th at 8pm

Dubbed “the world’s greatest Eagles tribute band”. www.tupelomusichall.com

THEATRE: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / February 19-March 6

Broadway hit “The Lifespan of a Fact”, produced by Lend Me a Theater, is a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. (This play contains adult language and adult situations.) www.hatboxnh.com

MUSIC: DONAHER / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / February 18th at 9pm

Power pop band, Donaher, will bring their infectious hooks, harmonies, and guitar solos to the Shaskeen in Manchester NH on Friday February 18, 2021 in celebration of their new album. Colleen Green will open the show with special guests.

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Brian Beaudoin / Chunky’s (Manchester) / February 19th at 8:30pm

Brad Mastrangelo / Chunky’s (Nashua) / February 19th at 8:30pm

www.chunkys.com

Bill Simas / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / February 19th at 8:30pm

www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Jim McCue / McCue’s Comedy Club (Postmouth) / February 19th at 8pm

www.mccuescomedyclub.com

