Feb. 16: The Duty to Remember — But What? The Holocaust 80 Years After

Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Join the Goffstown Public Library for a virtual presentation by Mick Grzonka, PhD

Dr. Mick Grzonka will provide historical context to the rise of Germany’s Nazi party and to subsequent events that culminated in the Holocaust. How were common “normal” people induced to contribute to industrialized murder? Dr. Grzonka dispels four common myths which, if allowed to stand uncorrected, would make it all-too-easy to dismiss the events of the 1930s and 1940s as irrelevant for today’s world.

❋ Registration for this virtual event is required at www.goffstownlibrary.com/calendar. Questions? Contact Elizabeth Weilbacher at 603-497-2102, elizabethw@goffstownlibrary.com